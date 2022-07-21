9 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: July 22 to 24

Summer in Toronto is all about festivals but if you think you’ve seen it all, think again! One of Toronto’s newest neighbourhoods will be hosting the first ever Front Street Festival. And that’s not all – there’s a food fest celebrating Middle Eastern cuisine and a beer fest with an amazing line-up of performers.

There’s a K-pop dance event happening this weekend if you’re in the mood to party and for all the Barbie fans, the immersive experience is officially open this Friday so you can take a dip in Barbie’s pool and get behind the wheel of her bright pink camper van.

What: Head to the Canary District for the inaugural Front Street Festival, which will fill this new neighbourhood with live music from buskers to a DJ, face-painters, and over 60 artisan vendors selling unique creations.

When: July 23 to 24

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Canary District – 398 Front Street East

Price: Free

What: Enter the “World of Barbie,” which opens this week. This fun and immersive experience lets you check out various life-sized rooms such as photo booths and a laboratory, as well as Barbie’s pool filled with clear plastic balls. There’s even a camper van that’s perfect for the summer. Check here for ticket information.

When: Opens July 22

Time: Scheduled tickets

Where: Square One – 199 Rathburn Road West, Mississauga

Price: General admission $33 during non-peak hours, $37 during peak hours

What: Are you a drag fan? Then book your ticket soon to see the fabulous Violet Chachki at The Danforth Music Hall. Chachki, the season seven winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be in town as part of her A Lot More Me tour. Chachki has appeared in campaigns for brands like Moschino, Prada, and Jean Paul Gaultier.

When: July 23

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Danforth Music Hall – 147 Danforth Avenue

Price: Varies

What: The massive open-air food market is finally coming to Toronto this weekend, bringing with it a market full of delicious dishes and a fully stocked bar from 50 vendors. There’s even an “ice cream alley” where you’ll no doubt have trouble deciding on a flavour.

When: Every Saturday from July 23

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East, at the foot of Yonge Street

Price: Free admission, dishes are approximately $10 to $16 each

What: In addition to refreshing drinks at Toronto’s Festival of Beer, there’s also a spectacular line-up of performers such as Nas, Matt Mays, The Strumbellas, Sam Roberts Band, and The Revivalists. Food options include charcuterie boards, burgers, poutines, pizza, and goodies from Craig’s Cookies and Tiny Tom Donuts.

When: July 22 to 24

Time: Check here for the full schedule

Where: Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place – 100 Prince Edward Island Crescent

Price: From $65 to $150

What: This Saturday, dance the night away during K-pop Club Night at The Rec Room. Partygoers are encouraged to send in their requests a week before the show here. Special guests DJ Yuka and Seolying will be playing some K-pop faves along with the latest top tunes.

When: July 23

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: The Rec Room – 255 Bremner Boulevard

Price: From $24.60

What: You’ll be in awe (and a little bit nostalgic) at the Royal Canadian International Circus where you’ll see high-flying acrobatics, clowning, aerials, and death-defying tricks. There’s even a human slinky and a human cannon ball.

When: July 21 to 24

Time: Varies

​​What: Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet is a “playful, colourful and evocative” ballet production of the LM Montgomery novel that has captured the imagination of generations. Watch it onstage at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts for a very limited time.

When: July 21 to 24

Time: Varies

Where: St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts – 27 Front Street East

Price: From $66

What: Now in its fifth year, Taste of the Middle East is a colourful celebration of Arabic music, art, and heritage. Expect lots of food and games during this free event. Reserve your ticket here.

When: July 22 to 24

Time: Friday 6 to 1 pm, Saturday noon to 11 pm, Sunday noon to 8 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square – 100 Queen Street West

Price: Free ticketed event, raffle ticket $5