With COVID-19 restrictions mostly lifted and Canada’s Wonderland operating at a higher capacity, some visitors have noticed the rides sometimes stop mid-ride.

Videos of rides seemingly stuck or stopped at random have been cropping up on social media since the theme park has re-opened for the season. A spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland said that the number one reason for stoppages is safety.

“Safety is our primary concern, and our rides are inspected and tested daily,” the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the Skyhawk ride was stopped in the air and videos of the ride showed up on TikTok. According to the spokesperson, the ride was quickly returned to working order.

“On Sunday, May 15, at approximately 2:15 pm, the ride Skyhawk stopped with guests onboard,” the spokesperson said. “They were returned to the ground safely within five minutes, and after an inspection by the park maintenance team, the ride was re-opened and operating normally.”

One person in the comments of the TikTok video said that if wind gusts reach or exceed 48 km per hour, the ride will automatically stop for safety purposes.

In fact, Canada’s Wonderland takes a lot of safety precautions to keep rides in top shape and visitors safe. They have a whole section on ride safety, which includes information on why rides sometimes stop, why they might shut rides down, and why an operator might pause a ride.

“Most rides are built with a computerized control system that monitors the state of the ride such as speed conditions, positions of brakes, pneumatic and/or hydraulic pressures, passenger restraints and other systems related to the safe operation of the ride,” the website reads.

These control systems will stop the ride safely if it detects any issues. According to the website, it usually takes just a few minutes to bring riders to the ground and get the ride operational again.

“This is not a malfunction, but rather a safety feature of every ride,” the website said.

Another reason a ride may be stopped is if one of the theme park’s many lightning detectors gets reports of lightning. If lightning is detected, some rides will be temporarily shut down until it passes. According to the theme park’s website, they have lightning detectors that can detect lightning up to 15 km away.

Other times, rides will end up being paused by the operators if they notice one of the passengers has taken their phone out or has another loose item out. According to the website, they will stop the ride until the rider puts their loose items away before it can resume again.