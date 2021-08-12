New International Food Festival coming to Canada's Wonderland next summer

There’s so much in store for Canada’s Wonderland next summer and when it comes to good eats, the park will be hosting a massive food festival.

Coming summer of 2022, Canada’s Wonderland will be introducing a new International Food Festival featuring a large array of menu items, delicious treats, and drinks from all over the world.

There will be a dish from every continent at the fest with live entertainment, street performers and so much more.

Canada’s Wonderland is a top contender when it comes to mouthwatering and intriguing foods. This summer they have introduced a flavour packed menu in honour of its 40th anniversary.

Canada’s Wonderland drinks and dessert menu features some new twists on original park treats, their own signature cider, ale, and even a sangria to go. It is available for a limited time only.

When it comes to food, there is a lot in store for the park next year.