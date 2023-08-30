Canada's Wonderland hosting a huge fireworks display for Labour Day 2023

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Labour Day 2023 is almost here, and Canada’s Wonderland is celebrating the long weekend with a huge fireworks show.

It’s one of many firework displays held at the park this year, with previous shows on Canada Day and Victoria Day.

On Sunday, September 3, Canada’s Wonderland will host a colourful fireworks display synced to the beat of an original soundtrack. If you’ve attended previous shows this season, don’t worry, as each show’s musical backing is unique.

The show will begin at 10 pm and will last for approximately 15 minutes, with over 6,000 vibrant explosions reaching heights of over 800 feet as they illuminate the park’s skyline and the iconic Wonder Mountain.

Make sure to ride your favourite rides early in the day, as some rides will close early in preparation for the event.

The fireworks display is included in the price of admission. However, VIP tickets are available for those looking to get the best viewing experience.