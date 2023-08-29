News

Man seriously injured after accident on popular CNE ride

Aug 29 2023, 2:23 pm
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after reportedly being thrown from a ride at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) on Monday night.

Police stated that they were called to the CNE shortly before 9:30 pm after reports of a man injured on a ride.

Though police have not specified details of the incident, unconfirmed eyewitness accounts state that the man was thrown from the popular Polar Express ride on the CNE Midway.

The Polar Express attraction was cordoned off by police shortly after the incident.

The unidentified male rider reportedly suffered a concussion and other wounds, and is reportedly in serious but non-life-threatening condition at a local hospital.

Police later reported that the TSSA (Technical Standards and Safety Authority) has been notified, and the accident is pending investigation by the TSSA and not the Ministry of Labour as originally reported by other media.

There is no current timeline from the CNE on the reopening of the Polar Express ride.

