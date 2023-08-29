Man seriously injured after accident on popular CNE ride

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after reportedly being thrown from a ride at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) on Monday night.

Police stated that they were called to the CNE shortly before 9:30 pm after reports of a man injured on a ride.

SEE AMBULANCE:

Nunavut Rd & Princess Blvd@CNE grounds

9:23 pm

– reports of a man injured on a ride

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Medics transporting a man to hospital

– injuries non life-threatening

– this will be a Ministry of Labour investigation#GO2010757

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 29, 2023

Though police have not specified details of the incident, unconfirmed eyewitness accounts state that the man was thrown from the popular Polar Express ride on the CNE Midway.

I’m reposting what I saw on tik tok about a person being injured on a Polar Express Ride #CNE #cneinjury #toronto @CityNewsTO pic.twitter.com/xArCXegpix — Mariana Hernandez (@Mariana_ArtsTO) August 29, 2023

The Polar Express attraction was cordoned off by police shortly after the incident.

The Polar Express has shut down for the night at the #CNE

Police aren’t telling anyone what occurred on the grounds either. #letsgototheex #cnetoronto #torontonews pic.twitter.com/VOvCHhRFXd — Hope Dos Santos (@HopeDosSantos) August 29, 2023

The unidentified male rider reportedly suffered a concussion and other wounds, and is reportedly in serious but non-life-threatening condition at a local hospital.

The Polar Express ride at the CNE is shut down pending an investigation after a man was apparently tossed from the ride around 9:30 last night. I’m told he has concussion+other wounds after hitting ground hard. All the other rides/attractions remain open. pic.twitter.com/BAtbHFoXx4 — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) August 29, 2023

Police later reported that the TSSA (Technical Standards and Safety Authority) has been notified, and the accident is pending investigation by the TSSA and not the Ministry of Labour as originally reported by other media.

There is no current timeline from the CNE on the reopening of the Polar Express ride.