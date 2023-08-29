What's open and closed on Labour Day 2023 in Toronto

What’s open on Labour Day 2023 in Toronto includes a long list of attractions, grocery stores, shopping centres, and even the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) to keep you busy on your day off. Given that it’s still a statutory holiday, it’s always a good idea to call ahead and plan your visits in advance.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Labour Day (Monday, September 4) in Toronto this year:

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule

GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule

Food and Drink

Closed

LCBO

It’s worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many consider Monday a day off already.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

If you’re planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.

Malls

Closed

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions

Closed

MOCA (reopens September 7)

Open