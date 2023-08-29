What's open and closed on Labour Day 2023 in Toronto
Aug 29 2023, 5:48 pm
What’s open on Labour Day 2023 in Toronto includes a long list of attractions, grocery stores, shopping centres, and even the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) to keep you busy on your day off. Given that it’s still a statutory holiday, it’s always a good idea to call ahead and plan your visits in advance.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Labour Day (Monday, September 4) in Toronto this year:
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule
- GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule
Food and Drink
Closed
- LCBO
- It’s worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many consider Monday a day off already.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
- Al Premium (1970 Eglinton Avenue East) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket York Mills (865 York Mills Road) – 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket Wellesley (558 Yonge Street) – 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket Bloor (351 Bloor Street W) – 8 am to 10 pm
- H Mart (various locations) – Regular hours
- Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) – 7 am to 10 pm
- Metro (444 Yonge Street) – 8 am to 6 pm
- Pusateri’s Fine Foods (various locations) – Holiday hours
- Rabba (various locations) – 24 hours
- Summerhill Market (various locations) – Regular hours
- T&T (various locations) – Regular hours
- Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road) – 8 am to 6 pm
- Select The Beer Store locations
- Wine Rack (various locations) – Holiday hours
- Select indie bottle shops. For a complete list of shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
If you’re planning to visit other spots, make sure to call ahead to confirm the hours.
Malls
Closed
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
- CF Markville (5000 Hwy 7) – 11 am to 6 pm
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 7 pm
- Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge Street) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue East) – 11 am to 8 pm
- Promenade (1 Promenade Circle) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Drive) – 11 am to 6 pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Avenue W) – 9:30 am to 7 pm
- Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive) – 11 am to 7 pm
Attractions
Closed
- MOCA (reopens September 7)
Open
- Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive) – 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West) – 10:30 am to 4 pm
- Canada’s Wonderland (1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive) – 10 am to 8 pm
- Canadian National Exhibition (210 Princes’ Boulevard) – 10 am to 9 pm (Gates close at 5 pm on Labour Day)
- CN Tower (290 Bremner Boulevard) – 9 am to 10 pm
- Ontario Science Centre (770 Don Mills Road) – 10 am to 5 pm
- Gardiner Museum (111 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5 pm
- Hockey Hall of Fame (30 Yonge Street) – 10 am to 6 pm
- Movie theatres
- Museum of Illusions (132 Front Street East) – 10 am to 7 pm
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) – 9 am to 11 pm
- Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park) – 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Stackt (28 Bathurst Street) – 9 am to 11 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road) – 9:30 am to 7 pm