Canada's Wonderland cancels Victoria Day long weekend fireworks

For the second year in a row, Canada’s Wonderland has cancelled its Victoria Day long weekend fireworks show.

A spokesperson for the theme park confirmed to Daily Hive that the in-person display would not be going ahead this year due to COVID-19.

In a typical year, the fireworks show requires 374 hours of design and installation work, with 11 separate firing positions and 1,800 firing cues.

Although you can’t watch the colourful display from the park itself this year, you can still check out the show virtually.

Canada’s Wonderland has shared one of its pre-pandemic fireworks displays on YouTube so that people can enjoy the spectacular lights, safely.

“If you’re planning to celebrate in your own way while at home, end your night with our amazing fireworks show,” the park writes.