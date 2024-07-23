Canada's Wonderland teases huge new ride opening in 2025

Canada’s Wonderland is dropping cryptic teasers pointing towards a new attraction coming to the theme park next year.

While the jury is still out on when Canada’s Wonderland’s newest attraction Moosehorn Falls — a raft-style waterslide that’ll supposedly give riders the feeling of zero gravity — will finally open, the amusement park is already dropping hints about an even bigger new ride coming next year.

The first official teaser, posted to the park’s Instagram account on July 20, merely depicts a cloaked figure holding a lantern before flashing a red pattern followed by a blue one and the date, August 8, captioned; “Discover the legend within….”

Another teaser, which dropped on July 23, shows exterior shots of the park’s iconic Wonder Mountain featuring red and blue signs reading “beware,” followed by a shot, seemingly of a light at the end of a tunnel, and the same August 8 date.

Fans in the comments were quick to speculate as to what’s coming, with some suggesting it’s an early promotion for the annual Halloween Haunt event and others hypothesizing about a potential walking attraction that takes place inside Wonder Mountain.

While Canada’s Wonderland is keeping the details of the upcoming attraction closely guarded until August 8, there is clear evidence that the park will finally confirm that a rumoured new rollercoaster will go through and around the faux mountain.

According to local rollercoaster experts, preliminary construction has already begun, and the industry-wide consensus is that the park will be gaining a significant launch coaster in 2025.

Rumours are swirling about Canada’s Wonderland’s newest roller coaster that’s opening in 2025! https://t.co/HL3XLpRPgT pic.twitter.com/yg7rpCKNdR — blogTO (@blogTO) May 16, 2024

Some more avid Wonderland fans hypothesize in the comments of the park’s Instagram posts that the red and blue motif of the posts is a hint that the coaster will follow a ‘Duelling Dragons‘ format, where twin intertwined coasters launch simultaneously, giving riders the effect of racing each other.

Canada’s Wonderland declined blogTO’s request for comment, so we’ll just have to wait until August 8 to learn what the amusement park has in store.