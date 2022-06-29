NewsCanada Day

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jun 29 2022, 6:17 pm
JuliaDorian/Shutterstock

Canada turns 155 on Friday, July 1, so fire up the grill, enjoy the weather, and check out some fireworks this Canada Day.

As always, government offices will be closed, along with many businesses.

However, if you need to pop out for some last-minute items for your get-together or simply need to run an errand, here’s what’s open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.

TTC

All TTC routes will operate on Sunday service schedules but start at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not typically operate on Sundays will not run on the holiday. Check here for more information.

Grocery stores

While many grocery stores will be closed on Canada Day, these are some that will remain open:

Galleria Supermarket: 7040 Yonge Street, Thornhill, 24 hours; 865 York Mills Road, 7 am to 10 pm; 351 Bloor Street West, 8 am to 10 pm

H-Mart: 703 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm; 388 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm

The Kitchen Table: 155 Dupont Street, 7 am to 10 pm; 389 Spadina Road, 7 am to 11 pm; 10 Queens Quay West, 7 am to 12 am

Loblaws: 60 Carlton Street, opens at 7 am

Pusateri’s: 1539 Avenue Road, 7 am to 6 pm; 57 Yorkville Avenue, 8 am to 7 pm; 2901 Bayview Avenue, 9 am to 6 pm; Saks Food Hall Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, 9 am to 7 pm; Saks Food Hall, Toronto Eaton Centre, 176 Yonge Street, 9 am to 6 pm

RabbaVarious locations, open 24 hours

Pharmacies

Rexall: 159 Yonge Street, 9 am to 6 pm; 250 University Avenue, 9 am to 10 pm; 777 Bay Street, 8 am to 8 pm; 63 Front Street East, 9 am to 6 pm; 285 Spadina Avenue, 9 am to 7 pm; 63 Wellesley Street East, 9 am to 10 pm; 474 Spadina Avenue, 9 am to 7 pm; 539 Parliament Street, 9 am to 6 pm; 345 Bloor Street, 9 am to 6 pm; 87 Avenue Road, 9 am to 6 pm; 1093 Queen Street West, 8 am to 8 pm

Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on Canada Day weekend. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Liquor stores

 

LCBO: All LCBO stores will be closed on Friday, July 1. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO convenience outlets may observe their regular business hours on Canada Day.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on Canada Day weekend. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Malls and attractions

Bayview Village: Closed but some restaurants and cafes will be open

Canada’s Wonderland: 10 am to 8 pm

CF Shops at Don Mills: Closed

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 am to 7 pm

Outlet Collection at Niagara: 11 am to 7 pm

Pacific Mall: 11 am to 8 pm

Square One: 11 am to 6 pm

Vaughn Mills: 11 am to 7 pm

