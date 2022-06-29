Canada turns 155 on Friday, July 1, so fire up the grill, enjoy the weather, and check out some fireworks this Canada Day.

As always, government offices will be closed, along with many businesses.

However, if you need to pop out for some last-minute items for your get-together or simply need to run an errand, here’s what’s open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.

TTC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Transit Commission (@takethettc)

All TTC routes will operate on Sunday service schedules but start at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not typically operate on Sundays will not run on the holiday. Check here for more information.

Grocery stores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pusateri’s Fine Foods (@pusaterisfoods)

While many grocery stores will be closed on Canada Day, these are some that will remain open:

Galleria Supermarket: 7040 Yonge Street, Thornhill, 24 hours; 865 York Mills Road, 7 am to 10 pm; 351 Bloor Street West, 8 am to 10 pm

H-Mart: 703 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm; 388 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm

The Kitchen Table: 155 Dupont Street, 7 am to 10 pm; 389 Spadina Road, 7 am to 11 pm; 10 Queens Quay West, 7 am to 12 am

Loblaws: 60 Carlton Street, opens at 7 am

Pusateri’s: 1539 Avenue Road, 7 am to 6 pm; 57 Yorkville Avenue, 8 am to 7 pm; 2901 Bayview Avenue, 9 am to 6 pm; Saks Food Hall Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, 9 am to 7 pm; Saks Food Hall, Toronto Eaton Centre, 176 Yonge Street, 9 am to 6 pm

Rabba: Various locations, open 24 hours