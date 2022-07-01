It doesn’t look like a great start to the long weekend as two Toronto locations have either cancelled or postponed scheduled Canada Day fireworks.

According to a tweet by the City of Toronto, fireworks at Milliken Park have been cancelled.

However, they’re still happening at 10 pm tonight at Ashbridges Bay, Downsview Park, and Mel Lastman Square.

If you were planning to watch the fireworks at Stan Wadlow Park, you might have to wait until tomorrow because the event has been postponed to July 2 at 10 pm.

In addition to the cancelled and postponed events, you might want to pack an umbrella and a raincoat since we’re in for some rough weather. According to the weather forecast, there’s a 70% chance of rain and risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Fireworks can be set off on July 1 on your own property until 11 pm. However, they’re not permitted in parks and on beaches. Setting off fireworks on a balcony, street, from parking lots or private property is also prohibited.

“Take the time to prepare, protect and prevent fireworks accidents,” read a statement in an Instagram post from the city. “Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on how far away spectators should be and ensure you have enough space around you.”

Check the city website for more information.