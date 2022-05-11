Campbell says Leafs fans have been "huge" part of series lead

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are one win away from being in the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2004. With a 4-3 win last night over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena, fans got their money’s worth as Toronto took a 3-2 series lead.

Goaltender Jack Campbell made 32 stops in the win, two nights after being pulled from a 7-3 loss on the road. Campbell said he’s been doing his best to manage the emotions of a compact playoff series against another high-quality opponent.

“They’re a really good team over there,” Campbell told reporters at practice on Wednesday. “There’s obviously going to be highs and lows, but we’re doing a good job as a team to keep bouncing back and keep going forward.”

The Leafs have won two of three games on home ice. Campbell shouted out Leafs fans as a key reason for the team’s success.

“I think a huge part of the 3-2 lead right now is because of our fans. They’ve been amazing and they’ve been amazing all along, the whole season. There’s nothing more we want than to keep winning games for them,” Campbell said.

With the past two postseasons being played behind closed doors in Toronto, fans have been showing up with a type of energy not typically associated with Leafs games at Scotiabank Arena.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters after Game 1 the fans were “outstanding.”

“You can feel the love for this team and the excitement for this team,” Keefe said.

Game 6 goes Thursday night in Tampa. No word on how well Toronto fans will travel, but you can bet there will be at least a few “Go Leafs Go” chants breaking out at Amalie Arena.