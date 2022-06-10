Famous cake vending machines are now at Toronto Pearson airport

If you’re dreading the travel through Toronto Pearson Airport, things just got a little sweeter thanks to Carlo’s Bakery Canada.

Travellers can now grab a slice of cake before boarding the plane at one of the two Carlo’s Bakery ATMs located in terminals one and three.

The ATMs are filled with fan favourite cakes like cookies and cream, red velvet, carrot cake and rainbow.

The machines are stocked daily to ensure slices are always fresh when purchasing.

Each slice is priced at $9.99. Now that’s sweet!