Toronto donut business known for letter-shaped treats finally opens storefront

Toronto’s Letterbox Doughnuts is now open for walk-in orders!
The dessert shop known for its letter-shaped donuts has opened its doors at 235 Spadina Avenue for customers wanting to walk in and purchase a few sweet treats or a last-minute gift you need to spell out.
The shop has also launched a couple of new products like the Grammar Box, a box made up of little letter bits that come in three flavours: powdered sugar, cinnamon, and cookie crumb.
Next up are filled donut hearts and stars in a cookies-and-cream flavour.
Letterbox Doughnuts is open Friday to Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm. The store will add more days and hours once the business starts to get busier.
For available treats on the walk-in menu, click here.
Letterbox Doughnuts
Address: 235 Spadina Avenu