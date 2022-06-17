There's a huge street party coming to Toronto this month for one day only

Toronto’s Liberty Village is throwing its annual street party this month, featuring over 50 local vendors from businesses within its neighbourhood.

On June 23, Fraser Avenue just north of Liberty Street will shut down and transform into a huge outdoor patio full of delicious eats, refreshing drinks, and live entertainment.

Some local businesses have even teamed up for one-of-a-kind offerings like Big Rock Ontario and Something In The Water. These two beer vendors have worked on a special brew for the event.

The event is free to attend and is pet friendly!

Give Me Liberty

When: June 23

Where: Liberty Village – Fraser Avenue