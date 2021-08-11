Toronto's newest cocktail bar features a Eurocentric menu

This is Toronto’s newest spot for late-night cocktails and signature drinks.

Misty Restaurant and Bar is located at 490 Queen Street West and features a menu full of savoury dishes, sweet desserts, and elegant booze-filled drinks.

Misty has added 30 cocktails and drinks to its menu, such as its signature Misty Dream, vodka and gin-based cocktail, garnished with a butterfly pea flower.

Each beverage is a work of art, making it aesthetically pleasing and, of course, delicious.

They also serve light offerings for snacking and appetizers to share. For a full elegant dining experience, they offer seafood pappardelle, lamb racks, seared duck breast, and much more.

Misty hosts happy hour every day from 5 pm to 7 pm if you’re still not convinced. They offer $1.50 per shuck of oyster, $10 signature cocktails, and $8 draught beer.

If you’re out on Queen Street at night, make sure to stop by.

Misty Restaurant and Bar

Address: 490 Queen Street West

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Thursday from 5 pm to 1 am, and Friday to Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am.