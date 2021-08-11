FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Popular Toronto sports bar opening its first Mississauga location

Aug 11 2021, 1:11 pm
A popular sports bar and casual dining restaurant is expanding west and will be opening its first location in Mississauga.

Gabby’s Restaurants will be opening a brand new location at 4096 Confederation Parkway by Mississauga City Centre.

It will take over the former AllStar Wings & Ribs location.

An opening date has yet to be set, but the location is hiring servers, bartenders, supervisors, managers, and kitchen and prep staff.

This would be Gabby’s 13th location, with the reset scattered across Toronto.

Daily Hive has reached out to Gabby’s for more information.

