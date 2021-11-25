Journey into the world of bugs at Toronto's new immersive exhibition

The Ontario Science Centre’s new immersive exhibition takes you on a journey into the incredible world of some of earth’s smallest creatures: bugs.

Anything but fear-inducing, Bug Lab celebrates the incredible genius of insects and is just as much a visual delight as it is mentally captivating.

Created in part by Wētā Workshop, the special effects studio behind The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the exhibition features massive, incredibly detailed models of seven bug species.

Through immersive, larger-than-life chambers, Bug Lab explores each species’ unique skills, from the aeronautical abilities of the dragonfly to the surgical skills of the jewel wasp.

Visitors will also learn how humans have adapted bugs’ genius to solve our own challenges, like how the housefly inspired drones or how spider venom is used to treat cancer.

And, come December, the exhibit will feature daily demonstrations of live insects from the Science Centre’s collection.

“Bugs are some of the most fascinating creatures on the planet,” said Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre.

“Bug Lab is a vivid and extraordinary experience that celebrates the remarkable genius of bugs – and reminds us of their lasting contributions to many human innovations.”

When: Until April 2, 2022

Where: Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road

Tickets: Available online, $22 per adult ticket