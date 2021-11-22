EventsWinterCuratedOutdoors

Take a look at Toronto's new waterfront skating rink and ice loop (VIDEO)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Nov 22 2021, 5:50 pm
Harbourfront Centre

Toronto’s newest waterfront skating rink and ice loop are officially open to the public today.

And, thanks to the Waterfront BIA, you can see what it’s like to glide across the ice before you head down to try the Harbourfront Centre’s new rink yourself.

In a video shared on social media, a skater expertly whips across the ice, taking you with them as they venture around the loop.

Situated beneath the concert stage, the Harbourfront Centre’s new rink offers a picturesque skate along Lake Ontario.

The setup also features an ice loop that winds through the “south orchard” and connects to the main rink.

The rink is a temporary measure as the Harbourfront Centre’s permanent rink is facing ongoing infrastructure issues and will not be used this winter.

The revamped rink will operate, weather permitting, until March 6, 2022.

