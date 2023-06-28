American sports bar franchise, Buffalo Wild Wings, has officially shuttered all of its remaining locations in Ontario, effectively signalling the end of its run in the Canadian market.

Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1982, the chain is known for offering Buffalo-style chicken wings in a variety of sauces like Parmesan Garlic, Honey BBQ, Nashville Hot, and Mango Habanero.

The franchise currently operates over 1,200 locations across the U.S., and previously boasted multiple locations in Ontario and Calgary.

Throughout April and May, the Atlanta-based chicken wing chain quietly shut down its locations in Oakville, London, Hamilton-Stoney Creek, Ajax and Vaughan with little to no notice.

Earlier this month, the chain shut down two more locations in Oshawa and Barrie, and at the time, only had three remaining locations in Hamilton-Ancaster, Mississauga, and Windsor.

Now, the last three Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in Ontario have been marked as “permanently closed,” meaning fans of the franchise will have to cross the border to indulge in its chicken wings from now on.

blogTO previously reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings’ parent company, Inspire Brands, for comment on the closures in Ontario, but did not receive a response back. However, a spokesperson for the franchise told CTV News that the brand had made the “difficult decision” to close “a few” of its locations in the province.