Buffalo Wild Wings sued by customer for "deceptive" boneless wing meat

Chicken wing chain Buffalo Wild Wings has been slapped with a lawsuit for not having real chicken wing meat in its boneless wings.

That’s a lot of wings in one sentence. Let us break it down for you.

On March 10, Chicago resident Aimen Halim filed a class action complaint against Buffalo Wild Wings, “predicated on the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings.”

The plaintiff alleged that after his investigation and “personal knowledge,” the boneless wings sold by the chain are not made with real deboned wings, but are closer to white chicken breast meat.

Buffalo Wild Wings has maintained that its boneless chicken wings are just that — white meat chicken. The chain even hit back at the plaintiff with a sarcastic tweet on Monday.

It’s true.

Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken.

Our hamburgers contain no ham.

Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 13, 2023

“It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo,” the tweet reads.

On Buffalo Wild Wings’ website, there is little to no mention of this in the FAQ section. There are food reheating instructions, answers about the chain’s sauces, and only one question about wings: Why are some wings larger than others?

“Because some chickens are larger than others,” reads the answer. “But if you really feel like you got the short end of the chicken then let a manager know and we’ll make it right.”

The chain does not specify why boneless wings would be a different size when they’re basically standard-cut pieces of chicken breast meat. The plaintiff in the recent lawsuit says they’re much closer to a chicken nugget.

“This clear-cut case of false advertising should not be permitted, as consumers should be able to rely on the plain meaning of a product’s name and receive what they are promised,” court documents read, adding that the chain has “no valid reason for misleading consumers, other than to promote a cheaper product along with its actual chicken wings.”

Under the aforementioned Buffalo Wild Wings tweet, the chain is getting overwhelming support from its followers.

Suing you because your logo clearly shows a Buffalo with wings and I thought I was eating their wings this whole time 😤 pic.twitter.com/3NmqhZOsXA — kittyhouseknife (@kittyhouseknife) March 15, 2023

If I knew all along that boneless wings were all white meat chicken I would’ve paid more for them. Sue me — CAL (@CALamb53) March 13, 2023

Are the cauliflower wings from the breast of the cauliflower and not it’s wings? Man I’ve been deceived! — Marwin Smiley (@marwinsmiley) March 14, 2023

Gotta love those greedy class action plaintiff lawyers. It’s a racket. — Katie Porter’s White Board’s Dog 🇺🇦 (@quigleythepug) March 14, 2023

But not everyone is letting the complaint slide. Many think that instead of trying to be witty, the chain could be a little more transparent.

Stop calling your nuggets wings. Also, Don’t over complicate it by calling wings “bone-in wings” Wings are supposed to be WINGS. You can’t deflect by saying it doesn’t have buffalo… — Nolffer (@TheNolffer) March 14, 2023

Stop calling your nuggets wings. Also, Don’t over complicate it by calling wings “bone-in wings” Wings are supposed to be WINGS. You can’t deflect by saying it doesn’t have buffalo… — Nolffer (@TheNolffer) March 14, 2023

I think you’re losing your argument here. Hamburgers are named after a location. Buffalo sauce is named after a location. Wings are named after… well, a chicken’s actual wing. — John (@HikeSomething) March 14, 2023

Daily Hive reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings, who acknowledged our questions have been received.

We will update this post when we get a bone-in response.