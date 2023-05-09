American sports bar franchise Buffalo Wild Wings recently shuttered several of its locations in Ontario to the surprise of avid chicken wing connoisseurs who only discovered the closures after attempting to dine in at the restaurants.

The franchise is well-known for offering Buffalo-style chicken wings that come with a variety of sauces, and an extensive menu that also features bar-style appetizers, burgers, and desserts.

The Atlanta-headquartered chicken wing chain operates over 1,200 locations in the U.S. and previously boasted several locations in Calgary and Ontario.

However, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in Oakville, London, Hamilton – Stoney Creek, and Vaughan have all been marked as “permanently closed” on Google.

You might also like: Buffalo Wild Wings has closed both of its Calgary locations

Buffalo Wild Wings sued by customer for "deceptive" boneless wing meat

Starbucks debuts two new summer drinks in stores across Canada

According to customers who left reviews under the chain’s Oakville location, the bar’s front door is padlocked, and the chain’s signature logo has been removed from the exterior.

Based on the reviews, the Oakville location has been closed for at least a week now, and customers only discovered the closure after making the trip down to the restaurant in hopes of munching on some chicken wings.

Reviewers under the London location also reported that the restaurant closed down at the end of April. Buffalo Wild Wings’ Hamilton – Stoney Creek location also allegedly closed earlier this month.

The chain’s Vaughan location shut down two months ago, and two other locations in Calgary at Macleod Trail and Sunridge Mall also shuttered their doors around the same time.

According to the official Buffalo Wild Wings website, the chain still operates five locations across the province in Barrie, Hamilton – Ancaster, Mississauga, Oshawa, and Windsor.

It’s not clear if the chicken wing chain plans on exiting the Canadian market entirely, but fans of the franchise are slowly losing options when it comes to enjoying the bar’s saucy wings on demand.

blogTO reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings’ parent company, Inspire Brands, for comment on the closures in Ontario, but did not receive word back in time for this article.