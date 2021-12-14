This Toronto dessert cafe has a chocolate treat inspired by Buddy the Elf

It’s Buddy the Elf’s favourite season and if you’ve been watching reruns of the holiday classic then you know all about his infamous breakfast scene.

Ever wanted to try Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti breakfast? Well, now you can… sort of. This Toronto cafe has launched its take on the infamous holiday dish.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets is treating its customers to their Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti Chocolate Bark.

Though it doesn’t contain any noodles, it’s loaded with layers of caramel chocolate, crunchy crisps, and a drizzle of white chocolate that looks a little like spaghetti.

It’s then topped with Christmas sprinkles, maple, marshmallows, and spiced graham cookies.

If you’re in search of holiday treats in Toronto, GOoDS has a few more goodies on their special holiday menu like hot chocolate bombs, exploding caramel, chocolate bars, and much more.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.