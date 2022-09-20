The Toronto BTS pop-up store had barely been open for two weeks when it was forced to shut down. The reason: severe low stock.

Fans of the K-pop group had lined up the day before the August 31 opening of BTS POP-UP: Space of BTS in Toronto, with many sleeping on the ground and in folding chairs just to get their hands on merch.

And for good reason: popular items like the Tiny Tan whale lamp sold out within an hour.

But much to the dismay and amusement of fans, Sukoshi Mart announced on September 11 that the store would be closing temporarily after struggling to keep up with demand.

Founder Linda Dang told Daily Hive that over 10,000 people shopped at the store in less than two weeks and said it’s been “extremely difficult” to keep the store stocked.

“It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say things were literally ‘flying off the shelf,'” she said.

However, BTS fans, aka ARMY, will be happy to learn that the pop-up store is opening once again.

In an Instagram post, Sukoshi Mart announced that the store would reopen on September 23.

They will be restocking popular products and bringing in items from the BTS x McDonald’s collaboration, Permission to Dance on Stage tour merch, and more. And for those wondering, they’re restocking the whale lamp.

Dang said that the reaction to the reopening announcement has been great, and they’re expecting a big turnout.

“We will continue to hire security for line management and to ensure customers have a great experience at the pop-up,” she said.

The store will be restocking on a regular basis; however, “certain collections and items may not come back.”

But the reopening announcement isn’t entirely reassuring for fans who know how quickly BTS merch sells out.

As for how long the store can stay open, this time remains to be seen.