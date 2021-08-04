Popular Toronto cookie shop to open second location

A popular Toronto bakery has embarked on a new journey to the city’s east end and is set to open a new location on the Danforth.

Though no date has been set, The Night Baker has announced it will be opening its second storefront at 405 Danforth Avenue.

They are currently hiring for full-time positions at the new location, and no professional baking experience is needed, just the basics.

The Night Baker offers an array of intriguing and creative cookie combinations like the Mistachio, with roasted pistachios, matcha, and white chocolate mix.

Other cookies include Key Lime Pie, Milk ‘N Oreos, Thai Milk Tea, and more.

Keep an eye on their social media for updates on when they will open their new shop.

Address: 405 Danforth Avenue