Brampton’s food processing sector ranked first in North America

The City of Brampton’s food and beverage sector came in first place as the best in North America in a new report on Tuesday.

According to the Business Facilities Magazine 17th annual Metro Rankings Report, Brampton received a first place spot in the Food Processing Leaders category for 2021.

Brampton was praised for its “thriving food and beverage sector supported by industry-leading technology, top-quality products and a rich agricultural tradition.”

Fort Smith-Fayetteville in Arkansas came in second place, Dallas County, Texas in third, Los Angeles County in California in fourth, and Magic Valley, Indiana in fifth.

“Brampton’s Food and Beverage sector has played an instrumental role in keeping food on the shelves and Canadians fed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we thank all of our essential workers for their contributions,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

“This second consecutive year, we are especially proud to receive a first place ranking from Business Facilities Magazine as a Food Processing Leader.”

According to the report, Brampton’s food and beverage sectors contribute $1.3 billion annually to the Canadian GDP and employ about 8,500 across 300 companies in food and beverage manufacturing, processing, and support industries.

As for recognized employers in Brampton, Loblaws, Maple Lodge Farms, and Italpasta headquarters come on top.

Coca-Cola Bottling and Give and Go Prepared Foods also have facilities in Brampton that are recognized.

“This ranking is a testament to the excellent work our Food and Beverage Processing businesses are doing, and also to our Economic Development team who support them,” said Brown.