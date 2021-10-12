This Toronto spot makes traditional Dalgona candy seen on Squid Game

The traditional Korean treat Dalgona candy has been all the craze following the success of the Netflix special Squid Game. And now this Toronto bakery is joining in on the fun.

Savorology Artisan Bakery is located at 4271 Shepherd Avenue East and serves a bunch of Asian pastries and treats, from Mooncakes to cheesecake. Added to their deliciously sweet menu is the traditional Dalgona candy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savorology Artisan Bakery (@savorology)

The treat has gained popularity as a result of the Korean Netflix series in which people compete in life-or-death scenarios of their childhood games.

The candies are stamped with fun shapes like stars, circles, and triangles. The point of the game is to carefully cut out the shape without breaking it. Though it might look easy to conquer, think again.

Savorology is selling the treats for $5 each. See if you’ve got what it takes to carve out a perfect star!

Savorology Artisan Bakery

Address: 4271 Shepherd Avenue East

Website