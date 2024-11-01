Former Toronto Blue Jays utility player Cavan Biggio will be available for all 30 MLB teams to sign when free agency kicks off this Monday.

Biggio was designated for assignment (DFA) by the Blue Jays in June after spending parts of six seasons with the organization. The 29-year-old showed plenty of promise in his rookie season with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs in 100 games, but was never able to build off of his impressive start.

After slashing just .200 in 44 games this season, the Blue Jays DFA’d Biggio, and wound up trading him to the LA Dodgers a short time later. His time with the Dodgers was short-lived, as his hitting struggles continued, resulting in him being DFA’d once again.

Biggio would then latch on with the San Francisco Giants organization for a short time, before being traded to the Atlanta Braves.

Biggio was arbitration-eligible this season, and it didn’t make much sense for the Braves to offer up any sort of commitment for a player who hit a combined .197 through 224 plate appearances this past season. Instead, it appears as though he rejected an outright assignment and elected for free agency.

Considering the promise Biggio showed early in his career, along with the fact that he can play several different positions, he should garner interest in free agency. That said, a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training may be what the once-promising prospect needs to settle for.

A deal with that arrangement could perhaps even interest the Blue Jays, who are familiar with Biggio’s game and will need some depth in several areas after an extremely frustrating 2024 season.