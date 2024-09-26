4 things the Blue Jays need to fix before next season

With just four games remaining, it’s more than fair to say that the 2024 season was a massive failure for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Though expectations weren’t as high entering the season as they had been in years past, many still believed this roster was capable of reaching the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years. Instead, they sit with a record of 73-85, which has them dead last in the AL East and 10.5 games back of a wild-card position.

There were some positives to take away heading into 2024, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sits with a career-best .324 batting average along with 102 RBI. Another is the play of Bowden Francis, who, over the second half of the season, turned into a legitimate ace and almost undoubtedly earned himself a spot in the rotation come 2025.

Unfortunately, there were far more disappointments than positives, resulting in them missing the playoffs by a wide margin. The goal of the Blue Jays’ management is to get them back into contender status come next season, and to do that, they will need to make improvements in these four areas, whether it be via free agency or trade.

1. Blue Jays need hitting help

Guerrero’s impressive season was even better when considering the rest of the Blue Jays lineup. Aside from him, they had virtually no one else hitting at the level they were expected. George Springer struggled immensely, as did Bo Bichette, who was limited to just 81 games due to a variety of injuries.

Heading into next season, perhaps the biggest goal for Blue Jays management should be to add a few more reliable bats to the lineup. It’s a major need for a team that’s managed to score just 658 runs on the season.

At the top of the free-agency list for 2025 is current New York Yankee Juan Soto, whom the Blue Jays are expected to target this offseason. Others who could provide offence (should they hit the market) include Alex Bregman and former Jay Teoscar Hernandez.

2. Blue Jays bullpen needs a major upgrade

While the Blue Jays struggled in a number of categories this season, perhaps the biggest disappointment of all was their bullpen. After an incredible 2023, Tim Mayza struggled in a big way and wound up being designated for assignment in late June. Others who were expected to be reliable such as Erik Swanson and Jordan Romano had seasons to forget.

The good news for the Blue Jays is that reliever pitchers aren’t as difficult to find, and the upcoming free-agent class has plenty. Players such as Tanner Scott, Paul Sewald, and Kirby Yates are just a few of the many worth considering for General Manager Ross Atkins.

3. Reliable starting catcher

Not long ago, the Blue Jays had somewhat of a luxury in the catching position. That is no longer the case, as they shipped out top prospect Gabriel Moreno ahead of the 2023 season, and moved on from Danny Jansen at this year’s trade deadline.

Following the trade of Jansen, the Blue Jays have had to rely heavily on Alejandro Kirk, who has mostly struggled since being an All-Star in 2022.

The Blue Jays could opt to reunite with Jansen or former player Travis d’Arnaud in free agency. Yasmani Grandal is also an intriguing option, though, at 35, he is not the same calibre player he was during the prime of his career.

4. Better luck in the injury department

While injuries are far from the biggest reason the Blue Jays struggled this season, they certainly didn’t help. As mentioned, Bichette was limited to just 81 games, and though he was far from his best when in the lineup, not having the two-time All-Star in the lineup hurt the club.

Another unfortunate injury came early in the season, as Alek Manoah was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. It couldn’t have come at a worse time for the 26-year-old, who appeared be turning the corner after a shockingly bad 2023 season.

Bichette is expected to be ready to begin the 2025 season and will go in with a big chip on his shoulder after many doubters started surfacing after his struggles. As for Manoah, he is expected to be sidelined until June but could prove to be huge down the stretch if he can continue where he left off before his injury.