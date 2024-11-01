Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez isn’t afraid to state his wishes regarding his playing future.

Hernandez, who is a fan favourite in Toronto after spending parts of six seasons with the Blue Jays from 2017 to 2022, played a huge role for the LA Dodgers in their World Series championship just days ago.

The 31-year-old, who chose to sign a one-year deal with the Dodgers last January, is set to become a free agent once again. While many Blue Jays fans have been hoping and praying that he would come back to Toronto, he made it clear shortly after the Dodgers championship that he hopes to return to LA.

“The Dodgers will be my priority in free agency,” Hernandez in a Spanish language interview with ESPN Béisbol (translated by Dodgers reporter Blake Harris). “I will do whatever is possible to return. It’s not in my hands, but if it were, I’d pick them.”

Teoscar Hernández was asked about returning to the Dodgers on ESPN Deportes following the game last night "The Dodgers will be my priority in free agency. I will do whatever is possible to return. It's not in my hands, but if it were I'd pick them." pic.twitter.com/lXAjS9y7i1 — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) October 31, 2024

Hernandez is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, having hit .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. The strong year saw him earn an All-Star nod for the second time in his career. He followed it up with an equally impressive playoff run, hitting .250 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in just 16 games.

Whether or not the Dodgers elect to bring him back, however, remains to be seen. They have some of the deepest pockets of all MLB organizations, but they have tons of money committed to players such as Tyler Glasnow, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and, of course, Shohei Ohtani.

Should the Dodgers choose not to bring him back, Hernandez is the type of player the Blue Jays should be all in on, given their need for more bats in the lineup. It may not be all too hard of a pitch, either, as he still has several close friends on the roster and recently re-iterated his love for Canada.

“The fans in Canada, the people in Canada, they know part of my heart is there,” Hernandez said in a sit-down interview with Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae. “I was there for six years, my family was there, my family loved it, my wife loved Canada, loved the fans and everybody over there. I miss you guys. You guys are always going to be a part of my heart. God bless you guys, and thank you for all the support you’ve given me throughout my career.”

MLB free agency will officially kick off on Monday.