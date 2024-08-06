Biggio cut again less than two months after Blue Jays trade

Less than two months after officially leaving the Toronto Blue Jays organization, Cavan Biggio is once again looking for a new home.

As per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated Freddie Freeman from the restricted list and designated Biggio for assignment.

Biggio is now in search of his third major league organization this season.

Biggio was traded to the Dodgers on June 12, following the Jays designating him for assignment earlier in the month.

In return for the 29-year-old, Toronto received right-handed reliever Braydon Fisher from Los Angeles.

Selected by Toronto in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Biggio made his Blue Jays debut in 2019 and had been a staple of the franchise ever since.

Biggio had a .200 batting average with 22 hits, two home runs, nine RBIs and 15 runs scored in 44 games this season with the Blue Jays. Things didn’t exactly improve for him on the west coast, however: Biggio was batting just .192 with 14 hits, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored in 30 games for the Dodgers.

The son of former major leaguer and Baseball Hall of Fame member Craig Biggio, expectations were sky-high for Biggio with the Jays, though he never quite blossomed into the consistent major leaguer some projected him to be, ultimately leading the organization to DFA him.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi offered some context on the move back in June, suggesting that Biggio would’ve had to consent to an option to return to the minor leagues and likely declined that option before the Jays designated him for assignment. It appears the same scenario has arisen with the Dodgers, though it’s less clear now what his future holds, with the July 30 trade deadline now passed.

Though he could join another major league roster either via waivers or trade, he would be ineligible for the postseason should another team trade for him.

For now, we’re patiently waiting to see the next step of Biggio’s career.