When the Party's Over: Billie Eilish postpones Toronto concert

Toronto fans are going to be sadder than ever as Billie Eilish postpones her performance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The singer-songwriter announced the news in an Instagram story, saying she would be rescheduling the show. She was originally slated to perform at the Scotiabank Arena on February 16.

Eilish said that she was pushing the concert due to local COVID-19 guidelines. In Ontario, by that time of the concert, Scotiabank Arena would only be allowed to have 500 concert-goers in the venue. A far cry from the thousands of fans hoping to catch the show.

“I love you guys and I can’t wait to see you,” she said in a statement on her Instagram story.

Due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution, Billie’s Feb 15th and 16th shows in Montreal and Toronto have been postponed. Details on rescheduled dates to be announced, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates. Thank you for understanding and please stay safe. — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 25, 2022

She said that all tickets from February’s show will be honoured for the new dates when they are rescheduled.

The news comes just one day after Dua Lipa cancelled her Toronto tour dates. More and more musicians are pulling out of Canadian stops due to COVID-19 restrictions.