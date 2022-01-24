Dua Lipa announced on Twitter on Monday that she was postponing two Canadian tour dates for Montreal and Toronto that were originally scheduled for February.

In an apologetic message to fans, the 26-year-old pop star notified ticket holders that their passes would be “honoured for the new dates.”

The Grammy-winning artist was set to perform at the Bell Centre in Montreal on February 22, followed by Scotiabank Arena in Toronto the following night. Lipa’s 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour was scheduled to make 28 stops across the US and Canada, including her first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th. All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all! — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 24, 2022

Ontario’s new reopening plans will cap concert venues’ capacity at 50% starting February 21. This rule will remain in place until March 14, after which capacity limit restrictions are expected to be lifted. Proof of vaccination will still be required.

The new date for Lipa’s Scotiabank Arena show is July 27. As of now, the singer’s April 1 Vancouver stop is still scheduled to take place on time.

Several other concerts scheduled to happen in Toronto this year have been cancelled or rescheduled.

With files from Al Sciola