Tripadvisor has just released its list of the top 25 hotels in Canada, and two Toronto getaways made the cut.

Covering everything from family resorts to boutique hotels, Tripadvisor’s annual list is comprised of the highest-rated stays across the country.

#1 – The Hazleton Hotel

First place on the coveted list went to The Hazleton Hotel.

The five-star Yorkville hotel is an “excellent choice” for anyone visiting Toronto, Tripadvisor says, and offers a “luxury environment.”

Carefully crafted to appeal to the sophisticated traveller, The Hazleton’s 77 rooms and suites were designed by Yabu Pushelberg and exude a “local, authentic, and boutique” experience.

Providing “exceptional comfort and convenience,” amenities include a saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness centre, on-site spa, and EV charging stations.

ONE Restaurant, with its tree-lined patio and stylish bar, is located within The Hazleton Hotel as well, and provides both in-person dining and room service.

#4 – The Bisha Hotel

Fourth place on Tripadvisor’s list went to the Bisha Hotel. Another five-star stay, guests rave that the “world class hotel will make you feel like a king.”

Located in the Entertainment District, the Bisha features 96 “artfully designed and effortlessly casual” rooms and suites. An entire floor was designed by Lenny Kravitz’s Kravitz Design firm, and combines “the ultimate in luxury with a rock ‘n’ roll edge.”

In-room toiletries are provided by Byredo, and hotel amenities include a seasonal rooftop pool with stunning city views, a fitness centre, and laundry services.

The Bisha Hotel also offers four food and beverage options, including the Parisian café-inspired French Made, and California-influenced KOST. Akira Black offers a distinctive blend of Japanese and Korean flavours, while Mister C is the best of Toronto nightlife.