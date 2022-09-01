This hotel suite was just voted the best in Canada (PHOTOS)

Toronto has its fair share of gorgeous hotel rooms, but one stunning suite was just voted the best in Canada.

The winners of the World Travel Awards 2022 have been revealed, and the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto has been dubbed Canada’s Leading Hotel Suite.

The suite won the title for the fifth year in a row, surpassing fellow nominees including the Bellair Suite at The Hazleton Hotel in Toronto, the Chairman’s Suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, and the Royal Suite at The Ritz-Carlton in Montreal.

The Presidential Suite at Ottawa’s Fairmont Château Laurier and the Rosewood Suite at Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia were also nominated for the prestigious award.

The Four Seasons Hotel Toronto was also deemed Ontario’s Leading Hotel in 2022.

Located on the 20th floor of the Yorkville hotel, the Presidential Suite offers stunning panoramic views of the city to the north, west, and east.

Herringbone flooring, muted walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows carry through the suite, juxtaposed by darker furnishings and luxurious materials.

A panelled painting of a cherry blossom tree acts as an accent wall in the dining room, which seats eight. A cocktail-ready lounge with bar seating and plush armchairs lies just beyond.

A pair of jewel-toned sectionals and black nesting tables can be found in the living room, which is separated from the study by a pair of Ultra high-definition Smart TVs set in a brass bookshelf. A second cherry blossom motif can be found on the far wall.

Though it’s on the smaller side, the kitchen still includes a stove, oven, and dishwasher, all of which are stainless steel.

The three-bedroom suite can sleep 12 adults, and there are three full granite bathrooms and one guest powder room.

The primary bedroom features a king-sized bed, walk-in closet, seating area, and a five-piece ensuite.

Beyond just a simply stunning hotel room, the Presidential Suite is the perfect place to hold informal meetings or entertain guests.

Reservations start at $12,000 per night and can be booked by calling 416-963-6029.

Recognized as the “ultimate hallmark of industry excellence,” the annual World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Votes are cast by qualified executives in the travel and tourism industries as well as consumer travel buyers.

A record 2.3 million votes were cast in 2021, which the World Travel Awards noted represents “a huge vote of confidence for the recovery of the travel and tourism industry.”

“Despite the ongoing global challenges, the appetite for travel has reached unprecedented levels,” the World Travel Awards said.