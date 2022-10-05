Enchanting Quebec City hotel ranks as the best in all of Canada

If there’s a Quebec City trip in the cards for this fall and/or winter, you might want to consider booking a few nights at the best hotel in the country.

At least that is according to Condé Nast Traveller — a UK-based luxury traveller magazine — and their reader’s poll.

“Despite the setbacks and the delays and just a little bit of trepidation, 2022 was the year we really embraced travel again after pretty much two years of enforced abstinence,” says the publication.

And from the responses to the questionnaire that accompanied CN Traveller’s 25th “Reader’s Choice Awards,” Auberge Saint-Antoine in Quebec City ranked as the best hotel in all of Canada.

The publication says selections were ranked based on accessibility, remote-working potential, and how “community-minded they are” — with the boutique hotel in Quebec City taking home the top spot, nationwide.

Condé Nast Traveller says the number one places, hotels, airports, cruise lines, and travel fixers from around the world were part of its ranking.

Auberge Saint-Antoine opened in 1992 and “immediately impressed guests with its lobby set in Quebec City’s only remaining early-19th century dockside warehouse,” says the boutique hotel’s website. “The family-owned hotel represents a union of timeless elegance, contemporary comfort, and effortless convenience at the heart of Canada’s richest historical district.”

Overlooking the St. Lawrence River, the hotel offers breathtaking views and is ideally situated just steps from some of the city’s most popular tourist sites.

Auberge Saint-Antoine is a fusion of modern features, impeccable amenities, distinctive service, and the timelessness of Old Quebec City.

Auberge Saint-Antoine’s features and services include:

95 custom-designed and uniquely themed luxury accommodations

Two restaurants and bars

Seven function spaces for meetings, weddings, and events

In-room dining

Valet parking, car wash, and electric car-charging stations

Cinema/auditorium

24-hour fitness centre, yoga studio, and steam room

Spa services

Babysitting services

Laundry and dry cleaning services

Pet-friendly rooms and suites

Located in the centre of Old Quebec, the Auberge Saint-Antoine’s surroundings are straight out of a fairy tale. And the hotel itself is littered with colonial relics and mementos, making for a delightful balance of museum and extravagant inn.

Depending on the season, rooms range from $230 to $491 per night.

