Bellwoods Brewery reveals major Ossington location expansion

Aug 10 2022, 4:14 pm
Courtesy Bellwoods Brewpub (Paige Lindsay)

In honour of its 10th anniversary, Bellwoods Brewery, cherished in Toronto for its exceedingly popular and vast selection of ales, lagers, and stouts, has undergone a massive expansion of its flagship location.

“The Ossington Brewpub location has nearly doubled in size” confirmed the Brewery, which, since its conception in 2012, has “grown to produce about 12,000 hectoliters of beer every year.”

Once a singular brew pub tucked away in Toronto’s West End, its products are now available in Australia, Europe, Japan, and every province in Canada.

A noteworthy achievement, and co-founder Mike Clark wanted to celebrate by way of the new extension.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support Bellwoods Brewery has received over the past decade. What better way to mark the occasion than by gifting the Ossington Brewpub, our first home, an expansion and update.”

Duck Hearts

Duck Hearts (Paige Lindsay)

The owners have created a warm and inviting atmosphere that seamlessly transitions the original space into the new extension.

The addition boasts an eight-seat bar and a custom light by Toronto-based Concord suspended above a snazzy new bar top.

There are also great food options abound, with dishes like Duck hearts, Panzanella Salad and of course the Classic Bellwoods Burger to pair with one of their 634 unique blends.

Bellwoods Brewery

Address: 124 Ossington Avenue, Toronto

Instagram

