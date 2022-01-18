Toronto's Barberian's Steak House to host "no appointment" vaccine clinic

Toronto’s famous Barberian’s Steak House has teamed up with University Health Network to host a vaccination clinic for frontline food and hospitality workers this week.

On January 20, Barberian’s Steak House will be holding a low-barrier vaccination clinic to support the food industry and hospitality workers, offering all doses without an appointment.

“The only way for society to end the unprecedented hardship of COVID-19 on restaurant and hospitality workers, suppliers, and restaurant owners is to lower the Hospital ICU load,” said owner Arron Barberian.

Jan 20 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. @barberiansTO, in partnership with the @UHN will hold a vaccination clinic in support of food and hospitality workers. All doses will be offered. No appointments, proof of address or ID required. For other clinics: https://t.co/EgRUDIro2I #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JqQS6Arh5F — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 17, 2022

You might also like: Toronto to install CaféTO curbside patios as early as mid-May this year

Ontario breaks hospitalization record with more than 4,100 patients

Watch Toronto snow plows as they clear up after major storm (MAP)

“This clinic is a small but essential step in that direction. The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner our doors will open.”

The clinic will be providing first, second, and third doses from 10 am to 6 pm.

Pfizer doses will be given to those 18 to 29 years old and Moderna to anyone 30 or older. No proof of address or identification is required to get the vaccine.

The restaurant is located at 7 Elm Street, two blocks north of the Eaton Centre.