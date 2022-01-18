Watch Toronto snow plows as they clear up after major storm (MAP)

Toronto’s snow plows and salt trucks are still out on the streets a day after a major storm dumped more than 30 cm of snow in the city.

Toronto Mayor John Tory declared a major snow storm condition on Monday night. The declaration prohibits parking on designated snow routes for 72 hours. The snow will be collected from city streets and put in designated storage sites, according to a release from the City.

Toronto’s live interactive snow plow map shows just how busy the City’s plows have been. Most routes have been plowed in the last four hours, and the map is littered with little plow icons to show exactly where they are.

The map is updated every 10 seconds, so you can see exactly when a plow is headed your way.

The plows have plenty to clean up. According to Environment Canada, downtown Toronto saw 36 cm of snow, Downsview saw as much as 45 cm, and Pearson Airport saw 33 cm.