Ontario breaks hospitalization record with more than 4,100 patients

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 4,183 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 38 new deaths have occurred as of Tuesday.

One of the deaths reported on Tuesday is from a previous month.

Hospitalizations have increased by 296 patients from Monday. There are 580 patients in ICU, up two patients from Monday. This is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the province.

Of the 580 patients in ICU, 82.1% were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19. Of the patients in ICU, 381 are not fully vaccinated.

4,183 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 53.5% were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 46.5% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 18, 2022

The province reported at least 7,086 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province remains above 20%, meaning at least one in every five tests is coming back positive.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,666 deaths from COVID-19.