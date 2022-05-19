FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

This is Toronto's newest eatery for Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine

May 19 2022
Toronto’s food scene just got a new addition and it promises to serve authentic Turkish cuisine with a modern twist.

Lokum Eats has opened its first brick-and-mortar location on College Street after feeding the Toronto community for the past two years through its catering and takeout services.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LokumEats (@lokumeats)

Their menu offers tantalizing Turkish cuisine and middle eastern dishes like Sultan’s Delight – Hunkar Begendi, roasted eggplant with béchamel sauce and fresh kashar cheese topped with beef chunks braised in tomato sauce or for those seeking a veggie option, mushrooms and peppers braised in tomato sauce.

LokumEats held their grand opening in April, having teased their opening plans back in February.

They’re open for dine-in and take-out Tuesday to Saturday from 4 pm to 9:30 pm.

LokumEats

Address: 409 College Street
Phone: 437-981-7626

Instagram | Website

