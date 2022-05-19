This is Toronto's newest eatery for Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine

Toronto’s food scene just got a new addition and it promises to serve authentic Turkish cuisine with a modern twist.

Lokum Eats has opened its first brick-and-mortar location on College Street after feeding the Toronto community for the past two years through its catering and takeout services.

Their menu offers tantalizing Turkish cuisine and middle eastern dishes like Sultan’s Delight – Hunkar Begendi, roasted eggplant with béchamel sauce and fresh kashar cheese topped with beef chunks braised in tomato sauce or for those seeking a veggie option, mushrooms and peppers braised in tomato sauce.

LokumEats held their grand opening in April, having teased their opening plans back in February.

They’re open for dine-in and take-out Tuesday to Saturday from 4 pm to 9:30 pm.

LokumEats

Address: 409 College Street

Phone: 437-981-7626

Instagram | Website