Toronto is getting a Banksy exhibit this summer that's been selling out around the world

Banksyland, the 22-city touring exhibit by street artist-cum-activist Banksy, is stopping in Toronto from August 25 to 27 — and tickets are already selling out.

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the last few years, you’ll likely recognize his unique stencil art style that’s cropped up all over the globe. And now, you’ll actually get a chance to see his works up close and personal.

In addition to popular pieces, like Girl With Balloon and Love Is In The Air, you’ll get to check out over 80 different pieces and installations, including some that have been salvaged from the street — and some that have never been seen before.

And because it wouldn’t be quintessentially “Banksy” without some element of mystique, the location’s kept totally secret until about two weeks beforehand and shared only with ticketholders.

The good news is that some time slots are still available, so if this sounds like your jam, make sure you grab your tickets quick to avoid disappointment.