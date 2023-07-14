A FREE art festival is coming back to Toronto after a three-year hiatus

After a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, Swash & Serif, Toronto’s only typography show, is making a comeback.

Like interactive museums and themed dining experiences, it’s just one of the many exhibits, shows, and workshops set to arrive in Toronto this summer — and it’s totally free.

This year, it’s taking place from August 17 to 22 and doesn’t even require an RSVP to attend, so there’s really no excuse to not check it out (especially if you’re noodling on new and exciting date ideas).

Run by the Toronto Design Directory, Swash & Serif is meant to bring together letterers and artists from around the city and internationally to celebrate all things — you guessed it! — typography.

Even if you’re not that handy with a fountain pen and the thought of handwriting a birthday card give you the nopes, there’s still plenty to pique your interest — including workshops where you’ll get to maybe learn a new skill or two (like how to work with gold leaf!).

But if you are, in fact, one of the lucky ones blessed with artistic talent, then you’ll probably love knowing that submissions to be featured at Swash & Serif are currently open.

Until July 31, you’ll have the chance to send in your craziest, zaniest, boldest typography designs and have your beautiful creations displayed among over 400 other artworks.

You’ll be able to check out the show at Northern Contemporary Gallery at 420 Roncesvalles Avenue between August 17 and 22 from noon to 6 pm.