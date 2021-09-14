8 Torontonians to watch on Bachelor in Paradise Canada

Months after putting out a casting call for single Canadians, Bachelor in Paradise Canada has announced the contestants from across Canada who will appear on the show.

The drama-filled episodes will be set at a romantic lakeside resort somewhere in Canada, and viewers can watch as some of the country’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes mingle and explore new relationships.

Twelve of the contestants are fan favourites from previous Bachelor shows, and 14 of them are brand new — they were voted in by Canadian fans.

Watch for these familiar Toronto faces on the latest rendition of the show:

Bianka Kamber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianka Kamber 🇭🇷 (@biankakamber)

Fans may recognize Kamber from Season 1 of The Bachelor Canada. She also has an adorable mini poodle with its own Instagram.

David Pinard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Pinard (@david_pinard)

This 34-year-old from Toronto was on Season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada. He’s an actor and singer and currently stars in Netflix’s Lethal Love Letter.

Caitlin Clemmens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Clemmens (@cclemmentine)

Clemmens cheekily captioned her Instagram announcement “third time’s a charm?” The real estate agent previously appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor and Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Brendan Scanzano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRENDAN QUINN (@thebrendanquinn)

Scanzano splits his time between Toronto and Muskoka, and previously competed on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Alice Li

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice Li, CPA, CA (@aliceli_official)

Li is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a former Miss Universe Canada, and a musician who often plays in Toronto’s subway stations.

Connor Rogers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Rogers (@connorrogers8)

Rogers is a 27-year-old engineer based in Toronto, and his Instagram is full of outdoor travel photos.

Karn Kalra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lostfilms (@lostfilms_)

Kalra runs a video production and photography company based in Toronto.

Nicole Cregg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 BEE (@lifeasbeee)

Cregg is an actress, model, photographer, and flight attendant.

You can catch the two-hour premiere and get transported to Camp Paradise on Sunday, October 10 at 8 pm on CityTV.

With files from Daily Hive’s Sarah Anderson