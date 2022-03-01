FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Here's where you can get delicious avocado fries in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Mar 1 2022, 7:01 pm
@empanada_company/Instagram

Guacamole, avocado toast, and even smoothies; there’s a ton of ways to add avocados to your meals, like deep-fried and dipped in sauce.

Toronto’s Empanada Company, located at 122 Fortieth Street in Etobicoke, has the perfect treat to satisfy your avocado cravings – Avocado fries.

They’re sliced, seasoned, breaded and then fried, making them crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Empanada Company (@empanada_company)

They’re paired with a dip and priced at $8. Since you’re already there, why not add some empanadas to your order.

Their menu offers beef, chicken, pork, seafood and vegetarian options for empanadas. Take a look at their take-out menu here.

Empanada Company

Address: 122 Fortieth Street, Etobicoke
Phone: (647) 435-5003

Instagram

