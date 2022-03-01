Here's where you can get delicious avocado fries in Toronto
Mar 1 2022, 7:01 pm
Guacamole, avocado toast, and even smoothies; there’s a ton of ways to add avocados to your meals, like deep-fried and dipped in sauce.
Toronto’s Empanada Company, located at 122 Fortieth Street in Etobicoke, has the perfect treat to satisfy your avocado cravings – Avocado fries.
They’re sliced, seasoned, breaded and then fried, making them crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
They’re paired with a dip and priced at $8. Since you’re already there, why not add some empanadas to your order.
Their menu offers beef, chicken, pork, seafood and vegetarian options for empanadas. Take a look at their take-out menu here.
Empanada Company
Address: 122 Fortieth Street, Etobicoke
Phone: (647) 435-5003