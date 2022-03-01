Here's where you can get delicious avocado fries in Toronto

Guacamole, avocado toast, and even smoothies; there’s a ton of ways to add avocados to your meals, like deep-fried and dipped in sauce.

Toronto’s Empanada Company, located at 122 Fortieth Street in Etobicoke, has the perfect treat to satisfy your avocado cravings – Avocado fries.

They’re sliced, seasoned, breaded and then fried, making them crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empanada Company (@empanada_company)

You might also like: Yonge Street food hall closes its doors for good in Toronto

Toronto's Chotto Matte brings back its Jungle Brunch this weekend

Drake wants to buy local patty shop in Toronto and save it from closure

They’re paired with a dip and priced at $8. Since you’re already there, why not add some empanadas to your order.

Their menu offers beef, chicken, pork, seafood and vegetarian options for empanadas. Take a look at their take-out menu here.

Empanada Company

Address: 122 Fortieth Street, Etobicoke

Phone: (647) 435-5003

Instagram