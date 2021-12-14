Popular Toronto chocolate shop opens third location

A popular Toronto chocolate shop has opened their third location in the city and it comes just in time for the holiday season, too.
AVOCA Chocolates, known for their delicious sweet treats, ice cream and gelato, have opened their third location at 148 Ossington Avenue.
This family-run business opens at the perfect time as it has a store full of holiday sweets like their masked chocolate Santas, chocolate Christmas Trees, chocolate Stars of David, and more.
They also have a ton of adorable and decadent truffles in holiday-themed shapes.
Need a gift idea for the foodie in your life? There are a lot of places across Toronto that will help you with that task but AVOCA is a top spot to help check off your Christmas list.
AVOCA has three locations across the city: 176 Hampton Avenue, 850 Millwood Road and now 148 Ossington Avenue.
AVOCA Chocolates
Address: 148 Ossington Avenue
Hours: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am 10 pm