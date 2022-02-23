There's an electrifying "campfire" in the middle of Yonge-Dundas Square

Island of Warmth is a blazing new art installation at Yonge-Dundas Square and it’s lit.

The interactive outdoor installation is finally in town, thanks to Creos, a Quebec-based agency for touring art installations. This electric bonfire has been to various cities including Montreal, Green Bay, and Detroit.

The installation is made with 150 incandescent light bulbs so it’s unlikely to keep you warm. However, moving around just might do the trick. There are sensors installed under the floor and by dancing and jumping, visitors can determine the music and movement of the flames. So gather around the “fire” and move around to generate the sound of a crackling bonfire and watch sparks fly.

Island of Warmth was conceptualized by Félix Dagenais, Louis-Xavier Gagnon-Lebrun, and Jean-Sébastien Côté and the installation will be in place until March 20.

A few blocks south, there’s another outdoor installation that’s also worth checking out.

Located at 120 Adelaide Street West, moonGARDEN comprises five large spheres ranging from six to 12 feet. These gigantic illuminated spheres create a brightly lit path with immersive and animated shadow theatre designs. Just like Island of Warmth, moonGarden is a travelling art installation that’s been around the world and has appeared in Beijing, Moscow, and Houston, before making its way to Toronto.

moonGARDEN is open every day from 7 am to 11 pm until March 5.