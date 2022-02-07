Toronto just got a super cool glowing art installation (PHOTOS)

A brand new public art installation just bounced into downtown Toronto, made up of larger-than-life colourful glowing spheres.

The exhibit, dubbed moonGarden, is on display outside of the Oxford Properties-owned Richmond-Adelaide Centre at 120 Adelaide Street West from now until March 5. Although it was created by Montreal-based design firm Lucion, the public art installation has been all over the world from Beijing to Moscow to Houston, before making its way to Toronto.

MoonGARDEN is comprised of five large spheres ranging from six to 12 feet, all illuminated to create a brightly lit path with immersive and animated shadow theatre designs. It’s open every day from 7 am to 11 pm.

“We wanted to create a meaningful, engaging and safe experience to help support the well-being of Torontonians as well as our customers at Richmond-Adelaide Centre this winter,” said Kevin Hardy, vice president and head of eastern Canada office at Oxford Properties.

“Our hope is that the outdoor moonGARDEN installation will surprise, delight and help lift the spirits of anyone who visits. The Terrace at Richmond-Adelaide Centre just recently reopened and features 10,000 square feet of outdoor space — we knew we had an opportunity to utilize our beautiful outdoor terrace to engage our customers and the community, and to showcase this location as a vibrant hub in the core of the city.”

And the immersive art experience won’t be the only draw to the area. A Chef’s Hall pop-up from Lost Coffee and Colibri will be set up inside the building, serving everything from hot chocolate and cider to baked goods and Mexican chilli. The pop-up will open Monday, February 7 and will then be open every Wednesday through Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm until March 4.