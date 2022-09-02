NewsCrime

"Heroic and courageous": Brampton mom honoured for saving son from brutal axe attack

Sep 2 2022
After a vicious machete and axe attack outside their family home in Brampton, the mother of the victim was honoured with a bravery award on Thursday.

Jasmail Kaur Mann received an Award of Heroism from Mayor Patrick Brown during a visit at Brampton City Hall. 

The attack occurred on August 4 when her son, Joti Singh Mann, a popular podcast host and real estate agent, was swarmed by three armed men who relentlessly attacked him with an axe and machete on his driveway.

At the end of the footage, Kaur Mann is seen throwing her son’s shoe at them and chasing them away.

As a result of the attack, Singh Mann suffered an amputated big toe, received more than 180 stitches, and lost mobility in one of his hands. Had his mother not stepped in, there’s no telling how much more severe the injuries could have been. 

Kaur Mann’s son is currently recovering from the injuries he sustained from the attack, confirmed in a recent Instagram post on his profile. 

Captioned in his native language, the translation reads: “With your prayers, my health has improved a little. On the rise. My mother gave me a second birth. My God knows what I lost and what I gained.” 

 
 
 
 
 
Peel Regional Police are still investigating the case and no arrests have been made yet.

