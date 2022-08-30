Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in providing additional video after a sword fight broke out at a Brampton parking lot.

Police say they responded to a call about “a large group of people” fighting on Saturday, August 28 at 1:30 am. The incident occurred at a parking lot at McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West, near the Sheridan College Davis Campus.

Someone in the area caught the fight on camera and the video has been shared all over social media.

In the video, you can see an individual swinging a sword at others. There seem to be at least a dozen people in the group.

Brutal clash between two indian students group at #Brampton Sheridan Plaza… Yarr have you gone to study there or to do these kind of things ??? pic.twitter.com/pAuN5QOz6l — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 29, 2022

Numerous victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police. They have not confirmed if the individuals involved are Sheridan students.

Peel Police are aware of the video circulating social media but urge anyone with additional video to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 2233, or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.