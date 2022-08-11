NewsCrime

Brampton man viciously attacked with machete and axe outside his home (VIDEO)

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Aug 11 2022, 5:31 pm
Brampton man viciously attacked with machete and axe outside his home (VIDEO)
@ontarioisproud/Twitter

A well-known Brampton real estate agent and media personality was viciously attacked outside his home by three armed men carrying a machete and an axe.

The attack took place on Joti Singh Mann’s very own driveway, in broad daylight on August 4.

Video footage, which was just released today, shows Mann being pulled out of his vehicle by three armed men, who then proceeded to slash him violently with weapons.

The three suspects continued to relentlessly deliver repeated blows to his body, before being intervened by the victim’s mother exiting the home. 

Fortunately, emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene and medics say Mann is currently in stable condition. 

At present, the media has learned that Mann suffered an amputated big toe, received 25 stitches, and lost mobility in one of his hands. 

No arrests have been made since, as the three suspects are still out there and wanted for attempted murder. Peel Region Police said they will be issuing a formal statement at 2 pm Thursday, August 11 in regards to the “attempted murder.” 

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.