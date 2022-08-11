A well-known Brampton real estate agent and media personality was viciously attacked outside his home by three armed men carrying a machete and an axe.

The attack took place on Joti Singh Mann’s very own driveway, in broad daylight on August 4.

Video footage, which was just released today, shows Mann being pulled out of his vehicle by three armed men, who then proceeded to slash him violently with weapons.

WARNING: Disturbing content



The three suspects continued to relentlessly deliver repeated blows to his body, before being intervened by the victim’s mother exiting the home.

Fortunately, emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene and medics say Mann is currently in stable condition.

At present, the media has learned that Mann suffered an amputated big toe, received 25 stitches, and lost mobility in one of his hands.

No arrests have been made since, as the three suspects are still out there and wanted for attempted murder. Peel Region Police said they will be issuing a formal statement at 2 pm Thursday, August 11 in regards to the “attempted murder.”